Jain Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Jain Global LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,955 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $25,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $123,480.50. This trade represents a 660.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:DT opened at $38.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.Dynatrace’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynatrace to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.48.

Read Our Latest Report on DT

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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