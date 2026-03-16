Jain Global LLC Sells 59,617 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Jain Global LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,617 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 587,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 83,966 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 240.1% during the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 44,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,443,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,788,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,411,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

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Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $131.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 113.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

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Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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