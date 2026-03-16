JB Capital Partners LP Has $334,000 Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

JB Capital Partners LP cut its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 98.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,004 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP’s holdings in IES were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in IES by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in IES during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in IES by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.50, for a total value of $2,672,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,590,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,549,024. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Simmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.26, for a total value of $2,531,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,373,279.50. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 20,659 shares of company stock worth $10,636,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IESC. Loop Capital set a $458.00 target price on IES in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IESC

IES Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of IESC stock opened at $442.76 on Monday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.51 and a 12-month high of $537.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.61 and a 200-day moving average of $417.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.68.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.23). IES had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $870.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.00 million.

IES Company Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

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