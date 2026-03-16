JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Strategy Inc $MSTR

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,395 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,884,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,406,912,000 after buying an additional 1,344,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,014,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,837,778,000 after acquiring an additional 383,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,484,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,027,000 after acquiring an additional 495,278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,354,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $1,203,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

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Strategy Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of MSTR opened at $139.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.55. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.21.

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Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $358,128. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $279,166.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,299.50. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,012 shares of company stock worth $880,080 and sold 3,210 shares worth $440,573. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein says bitcoin’s rebound reflects a stronger base of long-term holders and credits ETF inflows plus corporate buyers such as Strategy for stabilizing market structure — a bullish narrative for crypto-linked equities. Read More.

Bernstein says bitcoin’s rebound reflects a stronger base of long-term holders and credits ETF inflows plus corporate buyers such as Strategy for stabilizing market structure — a bullish narrative for crypto-linked equities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategy raised roughly $776M via STRC-related activity this week, which could fund the purchase of more BTC (potentially ~11k+ coins) — continued accumulation supports the company’s Bitcoin-driven equity thesis. Read More.

Strategy raised roughly $776M via STRC-related activity this week, which could fund the purchase of more BTC (potentially ~11k+ coins) — continued accumulation supports the company’s Bitcoin-driven equity thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New crypto exchange products (USDt-settled perpetuals and equity-linked contracts that include Strategy) broaden 24/7 trader access and can increase short-term trading volume and momentum in MSTR. Read More.

New crypto exchange products (USDt-settled perpetuals and equity-linked contracts that include Strategy) broaden 24/7 trader access and can increase short-term trading volume and momentum in MSTR. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Claims about STRC preferred stock performance (Sharpe ratio comparisons) and institutional participation (e.g., Strive’s $50M STRC purchase) are drawing attention to the preferred-security strategy — may influence investor positioning but doesn’t change the company’s BTC exposure. Read More.

Claims about STRC preferred stock performance (Sharpe ratio comparisons) and institutional participation (e.g., Strive’s $50M STRC purchase) are drawing attention to the preferred-security strategy — may influence investor positioning but doesn’t change the company’s BTC exposure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage is increasing (buy-side notes, “trending” stock lists), which can amplify moves in either direction depending on BTC and macro flows. Read More.

Analyst and media coverage is increasing (buy-side notes, “trending” stock lists), which can amplify moves in either direction depending on BTC and macro flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Strategy’s Bitcoin position shows sizable unrealized losses (reported ~ $3.35B paper loss recently), and the company’s market cap trades below the current value of its BTC holdings — heightens downside risk if BTC weakens. Read More.

Strategy’s Bitcoin position shows sizable unrealized losses (reported ~ $3.35B paper loss recently), and the company’s market cap trades below the current value of its BTC holdings — heightens downside risk if BTC weakens. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Record STRC issuance and large BTC purchases have raised concerns about dilution, preferred dividends and whether common shareholders will capture the benefits, prompting higher short interest and pushback from some investors. Read More.

Record STRC issuance and large BTC purchases have raised concerns about dilution, preferred dividends and whether common shareholders will capture the benefits, prompting higher short interest and pushback from some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling (e.g., CAO sale disclosed) and headlines highlighting “lookalike” firms that collapsed after heavy crypto exposure are weighing on sentiment and increasing perceived volatility for MSTR. Read More.

About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

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