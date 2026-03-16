Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680,490 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Mondelez International worth $178,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $1,239,834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,170,000 after buying an additional 10,137,457 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,892,000 after buying an additional 6,958,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,066,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,221,000 after buying an additional 2,701,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,192,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,363,000 after buying an additional 2,637,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Argus raised Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $71.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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