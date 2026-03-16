Hound Partners LLC Has $92.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Hound Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 11.9% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $92,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
GS stock opened at $781.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The company has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $910.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $844.34.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $919.29.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GS
Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total transaction of $43,439,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,758,150. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman highlights that the current energy supply shock should spur investment in grid infrastructure and storage — a potential source of advisory, underwriting and asset-management fees for GS. Current energy supply shock will drive investment into grid infrastructure and storage solutions: GS
- Positive Sentiment: Several pieces note GS is deeply oversold technically and that analysts remain constructive (recent price-targets above current levels), which could support a relief rally if markets stabilize or capital-markets activity picks up. Bargain Alert: Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs Look Deeply Oversold
- Neutral Sentiment: Governance update — board member Lakshmi Mittal announced retirement. Routine board turnover can be relevant for long-term governance but is unlikely to drive immediate price action. Goldman Sachs Announces Retirement of Board Member Mittal
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman trimmed a derivative-based stake in Siemens Energy to just under 5% — a portfolio move that signals repositioning but is not a major earnings driver for GS itself. Goldman Sachs Trims Derivative-Based Stake in Siemens Energy to Just Under 5%
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate sell pressure was linked to investor worries about the stability of the private credit market after a key bank announcement — contagion concerns in private markets tend to hit large universal banks and asset managers. Why Goldman Sachs (GS) Shares Are Sliding Today
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s elevated oil-price forecasts and widespread supply-shock commentary (Brent near $100+ forecasts and warning of much higher spikes) have helped push Treasury yields and a risk-off tone — that environment has weighed on financials and contributed to GS’s intraday weakness. Goldman Sachs forecasts oil at $100 a barrel for March
- Negative Sentiment: Macroeconomic outlook shifts — Goldman pushed back its Fed rate-cut timeline (now expecting cuts later in the year), which, together with oil-driven inflation risk, is keeping markets cautious and depressing risk assets including bank stocks. Goldman now sees first Fed rate cut in September, not June
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
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