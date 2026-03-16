Hound Partners LLC Has $92.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Hound Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 11.9% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $92,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $781.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The company has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $910.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $844.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $919.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total transaction of $43,439,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,758,150. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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