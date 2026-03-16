Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Raised by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 466.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Tesla Stock Down 1.0%

Tesla stock opened at $391.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Phillip Securities cut their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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