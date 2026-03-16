Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 595,980 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,885,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595,980 shares during the period. Carnival makes up about 0.7% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of Carnival worth $314,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 140.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Carnival Trading Up 0.2%

CCL stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

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Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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