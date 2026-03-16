Jain Global LLC Purchases New Stake in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMN. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new position in shares of Karman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karman by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karman by 5,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Karman in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Karman in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Karman from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore increased their price target on Karman from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Karman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Karman Stock Up 1.0%

KRMN opened at $99.93 on Monday. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $118.38. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion and a PE ratio of 399.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49.

Karman Company Profile

(Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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