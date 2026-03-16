Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,652 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Trading Down 2.5%
Shares of ABBV opened at $219.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $388.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie
More AbbVie News
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Phase?1 data for ABBV?295 reported as encouraging — supports pipeline optionality beyond core brands and is constructive for long?term revenue upside. AbbVie Reports Promising Results from Phase 1 Study of ABBV-295
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie advanced a risankizumab dosing study, signaling continued investment in immunology — reinforces management’s growth strategy in a key therapeutic area. AbbVie Advances Risankizumab Dosing Study, Signaling Ongoing Immunology Investment
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital started coverage with an Outperform and $260 price target — a bullish institutional view that supports upside versus current levels. RBC Capital Says AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Growth Story Is Still in Early Stages
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst stance remains supportive (“Moderate Buy”), which provides a baseline of buy?side conviction. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics?affiliated providers earned top rankings in NY (beneficial for Allergan Aesthetics’ commercial reputation, but limited immediate impact on ABBV stock). New York Plastic Surgical Group and Deep Blue Med Spa Named #1 in New York by Allergan Aesthetics for the Second Year in a Row
- Neutral Sentiment: Features and listicles (e.g., halal/debt?free stock roundup, retirement income pieces) mention AbbVie but are peripheral to near?term price movement. Is AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) One of the Debt Free Halal Stocks to Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reports forecasting growth in bipolar?depression therapies expand the market opportunity for psychiatric drugs broadly; indirect for AbbVie unless tied to specific assets. Bipolar Depression Market Expected to Witness Accelerated Expansion During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Amid Advancements in Psychiatric Therapies | DelveInsight
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder governance concern: reports that the AbbVie CEO’s pay package has spiked above $30M can weigh on sentiment and prompt selling by governance?focused funds. J&J, AbbVie CEOs See Pay Spike to More Than $30M
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst debate about immunology competition and valuation creates two?sided risk—some analysts lift targets on growth, others flag competition that could cap upside, encouraging short?term profit?taking. How The Narrative For AbbVie (ABBV) Is Shifting On Immunology Growth And Competition Risks
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
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