Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,652 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AbbVie Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ABBV opened at $219.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $388.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

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More AbbVie News

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Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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