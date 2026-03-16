TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 672,500 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up 1.6% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $396,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.3% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

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TransUnion Stock Up 0.6%

TRU stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. TransUnion has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $39,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,612.75. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $314,663.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,044.31. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,064 shares of company stock worth $988,292. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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