Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys 765,500 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,746,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.9% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $463,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short?term market reaction. Article Title

Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short?term market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Article Title

Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Robbins Geller, Faruqi, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have issued shareholder alerts and deadline reminders (lead?plaintiff motions due May 4, 2026). The coordinated outreach increases the likelihood of consolidated litigation and underscores ongoing legal scrutiny. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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