Jain Global LLC Invests $12.49 Million in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 48,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,721,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 876.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after buying an additional 175,854 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 105.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,425,000 after buying an additional 149,570 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,518,000 after acquiring an additional 148,586 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,925,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,617,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $5,476,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,222.75. This represents a 37.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total transaction of $1,791,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,611.25. This represents a 35.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 49,012 shares of company stock worth $16,227,764 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $326.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -112.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $380.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.49 and its 200-day moving average is $280.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.Littelfuse’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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