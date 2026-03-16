JCP Investment Management LLC Takes $822,000 Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Howard Hughes accounts for 0.5% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HHH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 747,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,343,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Crcm LP lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 82.5% in the third quarter. Crcm LP now owns 560,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after buying an additional 253,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 98.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,757,000 after buying an additional 276,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director R Scot Sellers acquired 5,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 67,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,274.98. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Price Performance
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $624.45 million during the quarter. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Howard Hughes
About Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Howard Hughes
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.