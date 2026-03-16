Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Sold by JCP Investment Management LLC

JCP Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 13.9% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JCP Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $21,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Generac by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 69.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Generac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total transaction of $5,739,930.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,321,451.02. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $200.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $241.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Generac from $186.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $235.00 price objective on Generac in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $292.00 price objective on Generac in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Generac

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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