Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP Shares Acquired by Jain Global LLC

Jain Global LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 143.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,967 shares during the quarter. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 52,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $776,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 318,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 56,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays set a $109.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 2.3%

RHP stock opened at $89.92 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.66%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group?oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long?term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

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