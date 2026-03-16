JCP Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. $JYNT

JCP Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,062 shares during the quarter. Joint accounts for about 3.7% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JCP Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Joint by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 449,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 70,910 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Joint by 6.8% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 832,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Joint by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,704 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Joint by 13.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Joint Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.33. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. Joint had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Jobson acquired 16,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $167,530.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,638,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,240. This trade represents a 1.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $348,981. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Joint

(Free Report)

The Joint Chiropractic, Inc, doing business as Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT), is a franchisor and operator of outpatient chiropractic clinics in the United States. Under its flagship The Joint Chiropractic brand, the company offers membership-based, cash-focused spinal adjustment services designed to promote accessible, routine care for neck and back discomfort. By removing insurance requirements and offering walk-in visits, Joint aims to streamline the patient experience and reduce cost barriers to ongoing chiropractic treatment.

Joint’s growth strategy centers on partnering with franchisees to expand its network of clinics.

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