Trimble Inc. $TRMB Stake Trimmed by JANA Partners Management LP

JANA Partners Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,881,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,727,498 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for 7.4% of JANA Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JANA Partners Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $153,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Trimble by 4.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Trimble Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $66.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,518.65. The trade was a 27.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $181,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,277.80. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $1,315,988 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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