KKM Financial LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

KKM Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 37.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 350,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 95,692 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Masco by 49.1% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Masco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 43,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in Masco by 118.4% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 31,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Masco Stock Up 1.4%

MAS opened at $61.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.94.

View Our Latest Report on Masco

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,719.20. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

See Also

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