Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by KKM Financial LLC

KKM Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 259.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $329.24 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chubb from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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