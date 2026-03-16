CleanSpark Inc Warrant (NASDAQ:CLSKW) Short Interest Up 19.9% in February

CleanSpark Inc Warrant (NASDAQ:CLSKW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 34,597 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 12th total of 28,857 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,904 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,904 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CleanSpark Inc Warrant Trading Up 8.9%

CLSKW opened at $0.31 on Monday. CleanSpark Inc Warrant has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

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