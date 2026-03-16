Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by KKM Financial LLC

KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.0% of KKM Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $1,579,378,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 210.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,498,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $346,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514,007 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,644,244,000 after buying an additional 8,513,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.1%

INTC opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

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About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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