Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Expands By 23.8%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,194 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 12th total of 4,194 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,741 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,741 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BuzzFeed Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:BZFDW opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

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About BuzzFeed

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BuzzFeed, Inc is a global digital media and entertainment company founded in 2006 by Jonah Peretti and John S. Johnson III. The firm operates a diversified portfolio of content channels that span news, pop culture, lifestyle, and social video. Through its flagship website and mobile applications, BuzzFeed reaches audiences with a blend of editorially driven journalism, user-generated content formats, and viral quizzes.

The company’s offerings encompass several branded divisions including BuzzFeed News, which delivers investigative journalism and breaking news; Tasty, a food and recipe network; and various entertainment franchises such as original video series and personality-driven channels.

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