Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Expands By 23.8%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,194 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 12th total of 4,194 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,741 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,741 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
BuzzFeed Trading Up 3.3%
NASDAQ:BZFDW opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
About BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed, Inc is a global digital media and entertainment company founded in 2006 by Jonah Peretti and John S. Johnson III. The firm operates a diversified portfolio of content channels that span news, pop culture, lifestyle, and social video. Through its flagship website and mobile applications, BuzzFeed reaches audiences with a blend of editorially driven journalism, user-generated content formats, and viral quizzes.
The company’s offerings encompass several branded divisions including BuzzFeed News, which delivers investigative journalism and breaking news; Tasty, a food and recipe network; and various entertainment franchises such as original video series and personality-driven channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BuzzFeed
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.