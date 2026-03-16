1,000 Shares in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Bought by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Equinix comprises about 1.3% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,291,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,410,575,000 after buying an additional 162,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,249,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,512,000 after acquiring an additional 220,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,595,000 after acquiring an additional 56,592 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,211,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Equinix Trading Down 0.2%

EQIX opened at $969.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $871.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $814.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $992.90.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 150.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total value of $605,549.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,608.86. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total transaction of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,418,079.48. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $14,494,840 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Equinix

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 price target on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and set a $870.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.91.

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Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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