iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.93 and traded as high as $38.66. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 8,114,678 shares trading hands.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 751.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4,732.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the telecommunications sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as fixed-line telecommunications and mobile telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.