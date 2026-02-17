JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,009 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 29,026 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,463 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,463 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMSI. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,134,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,073,000 after purchasing an additional 398,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 259,287 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,293,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,209,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,503,000.

Get JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMSI traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $50.94. 19,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,157. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years. JMSI was launched on Jul 14, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

