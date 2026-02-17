Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNDA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

VNDA stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.62. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by ($0.21). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 102.02%.The company had revenue of $57.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 456.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 424.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,010.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda’s mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda’s flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.