Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT at C$189.17

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$189.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$173.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$187.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$201.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$179.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$192.17 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$121.31 and a one year high of C$198.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$185.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$176.51.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.34 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

