Globant (GLOB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $605.6080 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globant has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $228.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Institutional Trading of Globant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Globant by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant’s service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

