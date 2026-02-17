CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $37.9140 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $613.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 17.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTO. Weiss Ratings upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

