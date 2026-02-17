Walmart (WMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $188.3683 billion for the quarter. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ WMT opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Institutional Trading of Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 645,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,477,040. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $1,574,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,251,328.45. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 227,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,790,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,453 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,841,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 91,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Burton Enright Welch purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 869,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,866,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.