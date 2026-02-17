Select Medical (SEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $1.3641 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Select Medical Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Select Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Select Medical by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

