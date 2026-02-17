Nutrien (NTR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $5.2619 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.6%

Nutrien stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $73.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 5,178.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after buying an additional 761,219 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Nutrien by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,247,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,663,000 after acquiring an additional 664,855 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,753,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 487,059 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,024,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,655,000 after acquiring an additional 472,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 845.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 447,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

