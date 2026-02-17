AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $723.1070 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $623.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (NYSE: AMN) is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

