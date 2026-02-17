Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU) Short Interest Update

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,995,130 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 1,520,223 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,036 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 438,036 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALMU shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aeluma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeluma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Aeluma news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,949,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,698,774.16. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 484,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,745 in the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeluma by 3.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Aeluma by 79.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeluma in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aeluma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeluma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of ALMU stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Aeluma has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $260.46 million and a PE ratio of -103.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21.

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc June 2021.

