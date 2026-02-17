Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $363,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 28.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $32.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

