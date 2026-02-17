First Majestic Silver (AG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $561.3010 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 6.3%

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 163.94 and a beta of 0.84. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AG. Cormark raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. State Street Corp bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

