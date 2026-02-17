Guardant Health (GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($0.43) per share and revenue of $269.7380 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Guardant Health stock opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.77.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Darya Chudova sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $567,122.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,528.48. This represents a 43.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $10,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,671,826.15. This trade represents a 37.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,627 shares of company stock worth $45,592,052. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in Guardant Health by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GH

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.