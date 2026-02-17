Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,823 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 10,739 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.3%
BOEU opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89.
Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.1948 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide leveraged exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.