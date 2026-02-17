Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,823 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 10,739 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.3%

BOEU opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89.

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.1948 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:BOEU Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.32% of Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide leveraged exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.

