iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $247.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $271.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

