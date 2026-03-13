Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.7143.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

CCEP opened at $101.23 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10,480.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,756,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $381,335,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,610,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,334,000 after buying an additional 3,751,430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,835,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,595,000 after buying an additional 3,392,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12,873.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,537,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,428,000 after buying an additional 2,518,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

