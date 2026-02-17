Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in January

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 398,057 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 302,572 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,068 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 192.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,068 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 192.5 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) is a British multinational engineering support services company that specializes in the management of complex assets for defense, emergency services, civil nuclear and other critical infrastructure sectors. Leveraging decades of technical expertise, the company offers integrated lifecycle solutions encompassing design, maintenance, training, consultancy and software-enabled asset management. Its approach combines on-site engineering teams, advanced diagnostic tools and bespoke logistics support to ensure operational readiness and safety for mission-critical systems.

In the defense arena, Babcock delivers comprehensive support to naval fleets, air forces and land units, providing submarine refits, surface ship maintenance, aviation overhaul and munitions handling.

