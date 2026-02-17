Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in January

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,831,023 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 2,213,483 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,591.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,591.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

About Aroundtown

Shares of OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Aroundtown SA is a Luxembourg-based real estate investment and asset management company specializing in a diversified portfolio of office, residential, hotel and retail properties across Europe. The company focuses primarily on the German market, with assets in major economic centres such as Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Düsseldorf. By targeting high-quality properties in established business districts, Aroundtown aims to generate stable, long-term rental income and capital appreciation.

Founded in 2004, Aroundtown has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and development projects.

