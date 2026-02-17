FY2026 EPS Estimates for LSAK Increased by Analyst

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) – Litchfield Hills Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSAK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lesaka Technologies has an average rating of “Reduce”.

LSAK opened at $4.41 on Monday. Lesaka Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $370.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CFO Daniel Luke Smith acquired 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $50,613.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,400. This represents a 95.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ali Mazanderani acquired 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 2,325,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,625,575. This trade represents a 342.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 1,830,500 shares of company stock worth $9,130,204 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,766,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

