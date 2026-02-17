Wix.com (WIX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $527.6930 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $239.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74.

Wix.com declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 40.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wix.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.43.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

