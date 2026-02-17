Wix.com (WIX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $527.6930 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
NASDAQ:WIX opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $239.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74.
Wix.com declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 40.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WIX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.43.
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.
Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.
