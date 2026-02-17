Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $7.24 per share and revenue of $7.4459 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:JLL opened at $288.71 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $363.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.96 and its 200-day moving average is $316.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Barclays started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.18, for a total transaction of $31,889.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,096,063.30. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,091. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4,285.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,643,000 after acquiring an additional 342,821 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $75,276,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 290,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,545,000 after buying an additional 219,373 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $17,212,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $16,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

