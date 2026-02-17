Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $108.9810 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Fiverr International Price Performance

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $513.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.32. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 4,392.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 4.7% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FVRR

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.