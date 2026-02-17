Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Sasol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sasol in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Sasol alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sasol

Sasol Trading Up 3.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SSL stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. Sasol has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 5.1% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Sasol by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sasol by 11.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.