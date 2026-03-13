Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $13.05 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105,019 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at $61,962,034.28. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,843 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Walmart Stock Performance
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT
Key Walmart News
Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s eCommerce grew ~24% in the fiscal fourth quarter, underscoring ongoing digital and omnichannel strength that helped revenue beat estimates and supports margin improvement if fulfillment economics continue to improve. Walmart eCommerce Up 24%: Can Digital Momentum Continue?
- Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart to a Buy and raised its price target to $150, signaling analyst confidence in Walmart’s transition to a tech-driven omnichannel retailer — analyst upgrades can attract flows and support the stock. Tigress Financial Sees Walmart Inc. (WMT) as Tech-Driven Retail Leader
- Positive Sentiment: Flipkart (Walmart-backed) is reportedly preparing for an IPO as soon as this year — a successful listing would be a potential catalyst and value unlock for Walmart’s international investment. Walmart-backed Flipkart preps for an IPO as early as this year
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces note that Walmart’s digital push must show improved return on invested capital (ROIC) and fulfillment economics to justify higher multiples; the company’s large store footprint is a strategic advantage if execution reduces costs. Will Walmart’s Digital Push Pay Off in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons of Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart frame both long-term cases — investors should weigh Walmart’s margin/scale and grocery strength against Amazon’s higher-growth eCommerce profile when positioning for the next decade. AMZN vs. WMT: Which is the better stock to buy for the next 10 years?
- Negative Sentiment: Retail investor chatter on Reddit has turned bearish, arguing Walmart’s valuation (~46x some metric cited in coverage) is high — that social sentiment and short-term selling have pressured the stock recently and could increase volatility despite fundamentals. Reddit’s Loudest Walmart Critics Have a Point About That 46x Multiple
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
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