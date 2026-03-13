Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $13.05 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105,019 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at $61,962,034.28. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,843 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,243,285. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.62.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Key Walmart News

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Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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