Nelson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,291,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $18.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $995.78. 201,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,028. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,039.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $947.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $940.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

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About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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